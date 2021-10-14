DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Sustainability CANCOM: New sustainability strategy sets climate neutrality target for 2027 14.10.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New sustainability strategy sets targets for social and environmental sustainability.

- CANCOM aims to become climate-neutral by 2027 at the latest.

- New website for sustainability topics offers information and documents for stakeholders and interested parties at sustainability.cancom.com.

Munich, Germany, 14 October 2021 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has adopted a new sustainability strategy for the entire CANCOM Group, committing the company to sustainable business practices. The new strategy summarises the central aspects and activities of the CANCOM Group in the area of sustainability and formulates new measurable goals for the social and ecological spheres. The key ecological goal is to achieve climate neutrality for the entire CANCOM Group by 2027 at the latest.

"CANCOM attaches importance to social and ecological factors in its day-to-day business. In view of our reputation as an employer and responsible partner for our customers, we consider this to be a matter of course. But with our new sustainability strategy, we are taking on our responsibility as a company by setting ourselves clear, measurable goals," explains Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.

In addition to climate neutrality, the sustainability strategy also includes investment targets for the training and further education of employees and a donation target for social and charitable commitments.

New website provides information on commitments and projects

CANCOM's new sustainability website sustainability.cancom.com has been published in parallel with the sustainability strategy. It bundles information on all aspects of the CANCOM Group's commitments. This also includes important current milestones for the Company such as its first participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) or joining the Diversity Charter (Charta der Vielfalt) in the current financial year.