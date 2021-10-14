checkAd

DGAP-News CANCOM: New sustainability strategy sets climate neutrality target for 2027

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Sustainability
CANCOM: New sustainability strategy sets climate neutrality target for 2027

14.10.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM: New sustainability strategy sets climate neutrality target for 2027

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Cancom IT Systeme!
Long
Basispreis 49,28€
Hebel 12,92
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 56,78€
Hebel 12,32
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- New sustainability strategy sets targets for social and environmental sustainability.
- CANCOM aims to become climate-neutral by 2027 at the latest.
- New website for sustainability topics offers information and documents for stakeholders and interested parties at sustainability.cancom.com.

Munich, Germany, 14 October 2021 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has adopted a new sustainability strategy for the entire CANCOM Group, committing the company to sustainable business practices. The new strategy summarises the central aspects and activities of the CANCOM Group in the area of sustainability and formulates new measurable goals for the social and ecological spheres. The key ecological goal is to achieve climate neutrality for the entire CANCOM Group by 2027 at the latest.

"CANCOM attaches importance to social and ecological factors in its day-to-day business. In view of our reputation as an employer and responsible partner for our customers, we consider this to be a matter of course. But with our new sustainability strategy, we are taking on our responsibility as a company by setting ourselves clear, measurable goals," explains Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.

In addition to climate neutrality, the sustainability strategy also includes investment targets for the training and further education of employees and a donation target for social and charitable commitments.

New website provides information on commitments and projects
CANCOM's new sustainability website sustainability.cancom.com has been published in parallel with the sustainability strategy. It bundles information on all aspects of the CANCOM Group's commitments. This also includes important current milestones for the Company such as its first participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) or joining the Diversity Charter (Charta der Vielfalt) in the current financial year.

Seite 1 von 4
CANCOM SE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CANCOM: New sustainability strategy sets climate neutrality target for 2027 DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Sustainability CANCOM: New sustainability strategy sets climate neutrality target for 2027 14.10.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CANCOM: New sustainability …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Neue Rekorde bei Umsatz, Ergebnissen und Profitabilität
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erzielt Auftragseingang von über 1,8 Gigawatt im dritten Quartal 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrDGAP-News: CANCOM: Neue Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie setzt Klimaneutralität 2027 als Ziel
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Cancom: Klares Kaufvotum für die Aktie
4investors | Kommentare
12.10.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Moderate Verluste - Inflationssorgen belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.10.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 12.10.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Aktien Frankfurt: Uneinheitlich - Dax hält Marke von 15 000 Punkten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.10.21AlsterResearch AG Update: Cancom AG - Share buyback provides downside protection
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
12.10.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax berappelt sich etwas nach schwachem Start - 15 000 hält
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt: Dax wieder mit Rückschritt - Hält 15 000 Punkte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12.10.21Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax findet erneut keinen Halt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.10.21Cancom kauft eigene Aktien zurück
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten