DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting 2021: Shareholders vote for an experienced, internationally diverse and tech-savvy Supervisory Board 14.10.2021 / 14:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Supervisory Board strengthens PATRIZIA's Technology & Innovation expertise in line with its positioning as forward-thinking partner in real assets investment management

Shareholders agree all items on the AGM agenda by a large majority

Management confirms strategy and structural growth drivers

Third consecutive increase in dividend payments to EUR 0.30 per share

Augsburg, 14 October 2021. PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. Shareholders agreed all items on the AGM agenda which included the renewal of authorised capital, shareholder "say on pay" for both the Management Board and Supervisory Board, as well as the expansion of the Supervisory Board to five members and the appointment of new members.

PATRIZIA attracted Supervisory Board candidates who are internationally experienced and diverse with a broad set of skills. The candidates offer a wealth of knowledge and experience as senior global executives in customer facing industries, investments and finance, operational excellence, private equity and technology & innovation.

Wolfgang Egger, founder and CEO of PATRIZIA AG, commented: "The real assets industry is changing rapidly and the changes are being driven by technology and innovation. We want to stay ahead of the curve. That's why our Supervisory Board has handpicked new and internationally diverse members who are tech savvy, have managed digital transformation in their industries successfully and bring a strong entrepreneurial mindset to the table. All of them have made a positive impact on their respective industries and the communities they live in - fully in line with PATRIZIA's purpose of building communities and sustainable futures."