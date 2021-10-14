checkAd

DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting 2021: Shareholders vote for an experienced, internationally diverse and tech-savvy Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2021, 14:31  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting 2021: Shareholders vote for an experienced, internationally diverse and tech-savvy Supervisory Board

14.10.2021 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting 2021: Shareholders vote for an experienced, internationally diverse and tech-savvy Supervisory Board

  • New Supervisory Board strengthens PATRIZIA's Technology & Innovation expertise in line with its positioning as forward-thinking partner in real assets investment management
  • Shareholders agree all items on the AGM agenda by a large majority
  • Management confirms strategy and structural growth drivers
  • Third consecutive increase in dividend payments to EUR 0.30 per share

Augsburg, 14 October 2021. PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. Shareholders agreed all items on the AGM agenda which included the renewal of authorised capital, shareholder "say on pay" for both the Management Board and Supervisory Board, as well as the expansion of the Supervisory Board to five members and the appointment of new members.

PATRIZIA attracted Supervisory Board candidates who are internationally experienced and diverse with a broad set of skills. The candidates offer a wealth of knowledge and experience as senior global executives in customer facing industries, investments and finance, operational excellence, private equity and technology & innovation.

Wolfgang Egger, founder and CEO of PATRIZIA AG, commented: "The real assets industry is changing rapidly and the changes are being driven by technology and innovation. We want to stay ahead of the curve. That's why our Supervisory Board has handpicked new and internationally diverse members who are tech savvy, have managed digital transformation in their industries successfully and bring a strong entrepreneurial mindset to the table. All of them have made a positive impact on their respective industries and the communities they live in - fully in line with PATRIZIA's purpose of building communities and sustainable futures."

Seite 1 von 5
PATRIZIA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting 2021: Shareholders vote for an experienced, internationally diverse and tech-savvy Supervisory Board DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting 2021: Shareholders vote for an experienced, internationally diverse and tech-savvy Supervisory Board 14.10.2021 / 14:31 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Neue Rekorde bei Umsatz, Ergebnissen und Profitabilität
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erzielt Auftragseingang von über 1,8 Gigawatt im dritten Quartal 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:31 UhrDGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA Hauptversammlung 2021: Aktionäre stimmen für einen erfahrenen, internationalen und technologieaffinen Aufsichtsrat
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: Temporäre Aussetzung des Aktienrückkaufprogramms im Zusammenhang mit der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: Temporary suspension of the share buyback programme in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Vonovia nach Wahl gefragt - Immobilien allgemein fest
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Vonovia nach Wahl im Rally-Modus - Immobilien allgemein fest
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21Patrizia: Fairer Preis für Whitehelm
4investors | Kommentare
16.09.21DZ BANK stuft Patrizia auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
15.09.21DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15.09.21DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings