checkAd

Western Union Names Shannon Armbrecht Chief Diversity and Talent Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced the appointment of Shannon Armbrecht as its first Chief Diversity and Talent Officer. Armbrecht commences her role with immediate effect, reporting directly to Richard Williams, Chief People Officer.

In her new role, Armbrecht will provide strategic direction for enterprise-wide programs that accelerate alignment of talent, employee relations, culture and capabilities with Western Union’s commitment to its DEI goals. Additionally, she will drive the strategy for, and oversee implementation of, Executive Leadership development, sourcing, and talent acquisition, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion around the globe.

Armbrecht brings more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources management, people strategy and senior leadership development, the last nine of which have been at Western Union in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Head of People Strategy and DEI Lead. She has a track record of driving change and developing and implementing programs that create a diverse and inclusive work environment, reflecting the global communities Western Union serves.

“As a truly global brand operating in more than 200 countries and territories with an extremely diverse and multicultural stakeholder base, diversity, equity and inclusion has long been a critical part of our company values and inherent in our culture,” said Hikmet Ersek, Western Union’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to welcome Shannon into her new role and are confident that her wealth of experience at Western Union and beyond will help us further evolve our DEI strategy to drive a culture of inclusion, innovation and performance.”

Western Union has already notched strong gains as a result of its DEI commitment into its overall Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. In 2020, 45 percent of the Western Union Board of Directors was diverse; 36 percent of the Company’s executive officers and senior leadership were women; 38 percent of senior management and above were women; 19 percent of US employees were multicultural women; and 22 percent of US employees were Black/African American or Hispanic/Latinx. The company is also committed to maintaining pay equity, with women making more than 99 cents for every dollar men make globally, and racially or ethnically diverse employees earning more than 99 cents for every dollar Caucasian / white employees make in the U.S.

Western Union’s DEI efforts have been recognized with several awards, notably its inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the past two consecutive years, its listing as one of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces (2020 & 2019) by The Dave Thomas Foundation, and its scoring of 85 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

“Western Union is a global, purpose-driven company, serving people from all backgrounds and our diverse talent is one of our most valuable assets,” Armbrecht said. “ We have made great progress over the course of recent years in evolving our employee base to resemble the diversity of the customers we serve. It’s a great honor and an exciting challenge to advance our programs and help write the next chapter in our inclusive and equitable history as we continue on this journey.”

For more information on Western Union’s DEI efforts, please read our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report here.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and more than 550,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

The Western Union Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Union Names Shannon Armbrecht Chief Diversity and Talent Officer The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced the appointment of Shannon Armbrecht as its first Chief Diversity and Talent Officer. Armbrecht commences her role …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Western Union Expands Real-time Payments in Europe
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Western Union Expands Global Ecosystem with Completion of Investment into stc Bank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Western Union Foundation Funds Education for Underserved Youth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Western Union Business Solutions Supports Latino Business Action Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten