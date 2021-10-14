checkAd

NextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on October 28

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021 operating results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 877-876-9173 or 785-424-1667 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ222 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on October 28 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021 operating results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Sheldon Razin, Founder of NextGen Healthcare, Issues Statement with Respect to 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21NextGen Healthcare Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21NextGen Healthcare’s Full Solution Suite Adopted by Community Health Center of Snohomish County
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21NextGen Healthcare Highlights Strong Foundation, Meaningful Progress and Opportunities for Accelerating Growth and Significant, Sustainable Value Creation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21NextGen Virtual Visits and NextGen Mobile Leveraged by Mednax to Expand Access to Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21The Razin Group Urges NextGen Healthcare Shareholders to Focus on the Urgent Need for Boardroom Change
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that NextGen Healthcare Shareholders Vote on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21National Survey Reveals Mega-Trend: Digital Technology Adoption Boosts Patient Engagement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21NextGen Healthcare President and CEO David Sides Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21NextGen Healthcare Sets the Record Straight
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten