NextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on October 28

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021 operating results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 877-876-9173 or 785-424-1667 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ222 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days.