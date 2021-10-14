Roblox to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2021

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of October 2021, after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. The company will also conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.