Roblox to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of October 2021, after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. The company will also conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.
The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.
About Roblox
Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.
ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.
