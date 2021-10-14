TESSCO Technologies Schedules Second-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 26, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results the following day, October 28, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please call 877-824-7042 (domestic call-in) or 647-689-6625 (international call-in).