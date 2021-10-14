Walmart To Participate in KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

checkAd

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer and chief development officer of Walmart Inc., will participate in a discussion at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 11:30 a.m. CDT.

The session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

