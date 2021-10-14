checkAd

BetRivers Expands Into Canada With Launch of Social Gaming in Ontario

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI” or the “Company”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that it is entering the Canadian market with the launch of its social gaming platform, CASINO4FUN, in the province of Ontario. The free-to-play online casino and sportsbook is available now on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers for Ontarians aged 19 and older at BetRivers.net.

CASINO4FUN is powered by the same proprietary technology behind RSI’s real-money platform and offers players in Ontario the comprehensive range of gaming options for which RSI is known in the United States and Latin America. The innovative online casino includes over 350 of the latest slot machines and table games as well as unique loyalty and bonusing features, while the online sportsbook gives sports fans the opportunity to experience single-game betting and parlays on numerous leagues worldwide.

“Our expansion into Canada represents an exciting new frontier for RSI and continues our growth across the Americas,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “CASINO4FUN offers our community of players the same high level of entertainment and customer service of RSI’s real-money gaming platform, delivered in a casual and free-to-play setting. We look forward to providing a truly differentiated gaming experience for players in Ontario that is focused on fostering player trust and enjoyment.”

RSI expects to launch real-money online casino and sports betting in Ontario under its BetRivers brand in the coming months, subject to licensing and regulatory approvals. In the meantime, CASINO4FUN will enable the Company to build its brand and player database and promptly provide these players access to complete the registration process for the BetRivers real-money platform upon launch.

Canada is now the third country where RSI operates real-money or social gaming. The Company is the fourth largest operator of online casino and sports betting combined in the United States as of July 2021, per Eilers & Krejcik, and is highly regarded in Colombia, where it was recently nominated as ‘Sportsbook of the Year’ and ‘Casino Operator of the Year’ at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in eleven U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

