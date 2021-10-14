checkAd

Amwell's Converge Virtual Care Platform Hailed as Best New Application in Telehealth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Amwell (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced the general availability of Converge for EHRs, adding built in EHR integration capabilities to the Converge platform, alongside the standalone Amwell Now on Converge, which has been deployed in over 40 health systems. Converge is designed to offer a scalable, simple and unified digital care delivery experience across the care continuum. The announcement comes as Amwell’s Converge Platform is named Best New Application in Telehealth by UCSF, a Tech Top 50 by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), and is called out as a driver behind Amwell being named Chilmark Research’s Flagship Vendor in Omnichannel Functionality.

“We are thrilled to see both the industry and our clients responding so favorably to Converge, underscoring broad recognition for our latest platform’s ability to uniquely provide a single, integrated, scalable and dependable platform that combines physical, virtual, and automated care delivery,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and co-CEO, Amwell. “As leaders call for a more streamlined and systemized digital healthcare infrastructure enabled through platform consolidation, these award wins and the general availability of Converge not only illustrate strong momentum for our company, but also bring us one step closer to delivering on our mission to enable greater access to more efficient, more affordable, higher quality care.”

According to a recent survey from Amwell and HIMSS Analytics, 77 percent of hospital and health system leaders want to move toward a single, secure, and fully integrated virtual care platform, and 75 percent of payers say that access to virtual care data and insights through a single digital platform would streamline member experiences, improve patient outcomes, and support the development of innovative models of care coordination and delivery. The Converge Platform is designed to deliver the integrated and unified experience that healthcare leaders are after, providing one complete patient picture that connects and integrates to the entire healthcare ecosystem with a single code base and open architecture, that is simpler and easier to use than ever before.

