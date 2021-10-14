Payoneer Global Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after market close. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com .

