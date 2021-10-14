checkAd

CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 5, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9045/cubesmart-t ....

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register for the conference call may join on the day of the call using 1-844-200-6205 for domestic callers, +1-929-526-1599 for international callers, and 1-833-950-0062 for callers in Canada using access code 972697.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on CubeSmart’s website for 15 days. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 19, 2021. The replay numbers are 1-866-813-9403 for domestic callers, +44-204-525-0658 for international callers, and 1-226-828-7578 for callers in Canada. For callers accessing a telephonic replay, the conference number is 631375.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,240 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2021 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
Josh Schutzer
Vice President, Finance
610-535-5700





