ElectraMeccanica Announces Strategic Agreement with Bosch to Launch Initial Service Network for Flagship SOLO EV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, has signed a strategic agreement with Robert Bosch LLC (“Bosch”), a leading global mobility solutions and industrials technology firm, to establish a service network of independent automobile repair shops approved by Bosch (the “Bosch Car Service Network”). The Bosch Car Service Network will support service and maintenance operations for ElectraMeccanica’s flagship SOLO EV beginning with the commercial launch locations throughout the western United States and then expanding throughout the rest of the United States.

The strategic agreement is structured as a collaboration on a pilot program using the Bosch Car Service network in select service areas to provide repair and maintenance services for the Company’s vehicles. The program will provide a means to co-create optimized processes, services, systems and methodologies for ElectraMeccanica vehicle maintenance and repair services while minimizing vehicle maintenance downtime and service costs.

“Bosch’s technology, innovation and highly skilled technicians make it uniquely equipped for the maintenance and repair of our flagship single-seat SOLO electric vehicle (EV),” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “With increased deliveries to early reservation holders and fleet owners already underway in our key target markets, we needed a trusted provider to handle any service repairs or maintenance our vehicles may require.

“Bosch’s global network of Bosch Car Service repair shops, which go through a qualified certification process, aligns well with ElectraMeccanica’s specialized SOLO EV maintenance and repair training. Our SOLO is a purpose built vehicle meeting top quality and safety standards, and we hope that our customers can find confidence in a world-class partner like Bosch, for any service or repair needs,” concluded Pavlov.