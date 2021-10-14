checkAd

Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Nominated for Top EV as Part of 2021 LA Auto Show’s ZEVA Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

The Mullen FIVE has been nominated for a 2021 ZEVA ‘People’s Choice’ Award, being given at the upcoming Los Angeles International Auto Show for top EV crossover vehicles. Voting is open now and ends Oct. 20.

BREA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, is pleased to announce the Mullen FIVE EV crossover has been nominated for Top EV Crossover as part of the ZEVA “People’s Choice” Awards at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (“LAIAS”), with public voting now open through Oct. 20.  The LA Auto Show will take place Nov. 19-28.

“I am pleased to announce the Mullen FIVE has been nominated as a Top EV contender as part of LA Auto Show’s ZEVA Awards. The Mullen FIVE is a fantastic EV crossover that competes very well against an impressive set of EV competitors,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The LA Auto Show is one of the most well-respected and attended international auto shows in the world, and both myself and the Mullen team are very excited to debut the FIVE there in November.” 

Mullen will debut to the world, for the first time, the FIVE EV crossover on Nov. 17, 2021, at the LA Auto Show. The FIVE will debut in the South Hall on Day One of international media and press days. The FIVE will continue on display in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19-28, 2021. Mullen will display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging technologies.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is Strikingly DifferentTM and exciting to experience in person.  Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com.

About THE ZEVAS:

THE ZEVAS are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show — the nation’s preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for preorder in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA — the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show — on Tuesday, Nov. 16. For more information about THE ZEVAS, visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Nominated for Top EV as Part of 2021 LA Auto Show’s ZEVA Awards The Mullen FIVE has been nominated for a 2021 ZEVA ‘People’s Choice’ Award, being given at the upcoming Los Angeles International Auto Show for top EV crossover vehicles. Voting is open now and ends Oct. 20.BREA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...