Dolby and MGM Resorts International Launch Dolby Live at Park MGM, Bringing Live Music Performances in Dolby Atmos to the Entertainment Capital of the World
Dolby Live is the first performance venue of its kind to feature a fully integrated Dolby Atmos music experience
SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a
global leader in live entertainment and hospitality, announced the launch of Dolby Live at Park MGM, the first fully integrated performance venue of its kind to offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos.
Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Dolby Live (formerly known as Park Theater) is the preeminent location for live music in Dolby Atmos, which offers guests a transformative music
experience they won’t be able to find anywhere else in the world.
“Joining our slate of premier offerings for immersive entertainment, such as the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and the hundreds of Dolby Cinemas around the world, Dolby Live is the ultimate experience for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “As we continue to grow our presence in music, Dolby Live will offer consumers more ways to enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience while deepening and expanding our engagements with the artist community.”
Dolby and MGM Resorts have worked closely over the past months to completely transform Dolby Live into one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance installations. The space now features a fully integrated Dolby Atmos playback system, which was designed, calibrated, and tuned by Dolby engineers to match the size and unique characteristics of the 5,200-seat theater. While the system will be primarily used for live concerts, it has the capability to support a multitude of live events in Dolby Atmos such as musicals, eSport events, and much more.
“Dolby Live is a new immersive live music experience where the audience will feel like they are literally on stage with their favorite artist,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos is at the center of this new experience, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. There is no better way to enjoy live entertainment than in Dolby.”
Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio technology enabling the greatest entertainment across cinema, streaming, gaming, sports, and music. At Dolby Live, Dolby Atmos takes live performances to the next level by taking listeners inside the music to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music live in Dolby Atmos.
