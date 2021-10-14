Dolby and MGM Resorts International Launch Dolby Live at Park MGM, Bringing Live Music Performances in Dolby Atmos to the Entertainment Capital of the World

Dolby Live is the first performance venue of its kind to feature a fully integrated Dolby Atmos music experience

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a global leader in live entertainment and hospitality, announced the launch of Dolby Live at Park MGM, the first fully integrated performance venue of its kind to offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Dolby Live (formerly known as Park Theater) is the preeminent location for live music in Dolby Atmos, which offers guests a transformative music experience they won’t be able to find anywhere else in the world.



“Joining our slate of premier offerings for immersive entertainment, such as the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and the hundreds of Dolby Cinemas around the world, Dolby Live is the ultimate experience for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “As we continue to grow our presence in music, Dolby Live will offer consumers more ways to enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience while deepening and expanding our engagements with the artist community.”