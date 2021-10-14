Mitesco Signs Lease for Its Seventh Clinic Nationally and Its Fifth Minneapolis Location

“With our new site in Maple Grove, our presence and momentum in the Minneapolis marketplace continues to grow,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “Thousands of young professionals, families, and seniors live in rental communities, single family homes, and condominiums within a short distance from our Maple Grove clinic, making this an ideal location for our healthcare services. We expect to open our Arbor Lakes site in early 2022.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it has a fully executed lease for its fifth Twin Cities Good Clinic location in the Arbor Lakes development area of the northwestern Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, one of the fastest-growing communities in Minnesota. This expansion in the Arbor Lakes development area is a part of The Good Clinic’s goal to open seven clinics in the Denver, Colorado and Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota metro areas by the end of 2021.

The Arbor Lakes development is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove. A 600-acre former sand pit purchased by the city in 1990, Arbor Lakes is centered around a series of lakes and community parks. The concept for this major development is a classic American main street design that encourages pedestrian and business activity, is accessible, and intended to serve people of all ages and abilities.

With over 250 businesses, Arbor Lakes consists of four distinct shopping areas: The Shoppes, The Fountains, The Village, and Main Street. Combined, Arbor Lakes offers one of the largest concentrations of retailers in Minnesota, including one-of-a-kind independent stores, specialty chains, national brands, plus a wide variety of restaurants (casual and fine dining), hotels, and a large selection of personal and professional services including banking, dental, beauty and spa centers.

About Mitesco, Inc. and The Good Clinic, LLC

We intend to be a leader in providing healthcare services and technology, and make healthcare more accessible, and affordable with improved outcomes. Our executive team has extensive experience in growth situations within the healthcare industry, through both organic growth, and by acquisition.

Our operations and subsidiaries include The Good Clinic, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited. The Good Clinic, LLC ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It began in Minneapolis, recently announced plans to open new sites in the Denver market and plans to expand nationwide longer term. We utilize nurse practitioners as our primary healthcare providers, and today 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.