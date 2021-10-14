checkAd

Natus Medical Board of Directors Strengthens Governance and Focuses on Growth

14.10.2021, 14:30   

  • Establishes Environmental, Social & Governance Committee
  • Transitions Quality & Compliance Committee to Innovation & Quality Committee
  • Names Thomas J. Sullivan Senior Independent Director

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS), (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors established an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) committee and transitioned the role of the Quality & Compliance Committee to the Innovation & Quality committee on September 30th, 2021.

The Innovation & Quality committee will provide oversight of the Company’s focus on accelerating growth through product and process innovation and quality. Natus’ success with investments in research and development to advance patient care, coupled with compliance with quality systems and regulatory requirements related to product safety and efficacy are critical to the achievement of the Company’s strategic growth objectives. Dr. Bryant Moore will chair the Innovation & Quality committee.

The ESG committee will enable the Board to ensure ESG risks and opportunities are integrated into the Company’s strategy; provide oversight of the Company’s on-going commitment to sustainability, human capital development, health & safety, data security, diversity & inclusion, and other ESG pillars; and champion transparency in ESG reporting for shareholders. Alice Schroeder will chair the ESG committee.

“My fellow Board members and I are excited that these two committees heighten the Board’s focus on ESG, Innovation and Quality. These are cornerstones of growth and our efforts to create long-term shareholder value. We look forward to collaborating with Jonathan and the Natus Management Team to continue many existing best practices and implement opportunities to improve at all levels of the Company,” said Joshua Levine, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Levine added, “I would also like to thank Tom Sullivan for assuming the additional responsibilities as Senior Independent Director. With his board and management experience, he is a valuable resource and sounding board for myself and our Directors.”

“The foundation of our business and products centers on improving patients' lives, which is core to our social responsibility and sustainability. Innovating and improving the quality of our products enables Natus to make an impact and contribute to society. We have made noteworthy progress in our ESG initiatives in recent years and recognize that further progress in this area is a journey. We look forward to working with our Board to increase the transparency of our accomplishments and to broaden our sustainability in the future,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus Medical Incorporated improves patient outcomes using the most comprehensive product solutions, depth of training and continuing customer care when diagnosing and treating central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical Incorporated can be found at https://natus.com.

Contacts:
Natus Medical Incorporated
Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com  





