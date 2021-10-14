checkAd

Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, and its New Distributor, Scottish Window Tinting, to Hold Demonstration of C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System in Denver on October 21, 2021

During the live demonstration the glass treated with C-Bond BRS will be shot multiple times with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle without the bullets penetrating the glass

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its Patriot Glass Solutions division will host a joint demonstration of C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) with its new distributor, Scottish Window Tinting, in Denver on October 21, 2021.

During the presentation, several pieces of glass treated with C-Bond BRS will be shot at multiple times with a 9 mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle without the bullets penetrating the glass. Upon successful demonstration of the full functionality and capabilities of C-Bond BRS, Patriot Glass Solutions expects to attract new customers in both the public and private sectors.

Interested attendees including media, legislators, architects, construction firms, school districts, and more should contact the Company at the email address below for more information and to gain access to the event.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, anti-eavesdropping film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

C-Bond BRS is validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection by a third-party laboratory. It is installed at many schools and high-security facilities across the U.S.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents/patent-pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the strength of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are naturally distributed on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

