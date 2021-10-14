Capstone Technologies Group, Inc Acquires an Interest in DrivenIQ, a Data-Driven Intelligence Technology Firm

DrivenIQ specializes in using data driven intelligent technology to drive showroom traffic to the automotive industry. Led by industry veteran Mr. Albert Thompson, DrivenIQ has developed a strong technology foundation in its first two years of operation, while growing revenue and earnings. The Company is now poised for significant growth through diversification into additional categories and verticals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (OTC: CATG) a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, announced today it has acquired an initial minority interest in data technology and media company, DrivenIQ.

DrivenIQ provides specific and measurable results to its clientele which includes custom first-party data, location geo-device, AI and CRM based custom micro-audiences for brands, enterprises, and retailers. Its unique and proprietary technology allows it to cross over seamlessly to multiple sectors providing audience curation and media delivery as needed. Providing first-party data and in-market intelligence gives DrivenIQ the ability to eliminate ad waste, provide higher ROI, and ultimately more effectively monetize real traffic through real measurability, starting and ending with the data first approach.

In addition to acquiring an equity interest in the company, Capstone Technologies has invested capital to further accelerate growth, while improving DrivenIQ’s corporate presence and marketing.

Avenel Financial Group Founder and Capstone Technologies Group current President, Mike Pruitt stated, “Since meeting Albert and working with him over the last two months through the due diligence process, we are excited for the opportunity to acquire a significant equity stake in DrivenIQ, while investing additional capital aimed at driving meaningful growth on their already impressive platform.”



DrivenIQ’s President and Co-Founder, Mr. Albert Thompson stated, “Since inception, DrivenIQ has seen tremendous growth by pioneering the way business should use first-party data in their marketing and revenue strategies. We are excited to join forces with Capstone Technologies Group to further propel DrivenIQ’s innovative tech developments to bring to market new products, solutions, and data driven concepts that we believe have the potential to revolutionize the way media is thought about, bought about, and brought about!”

Thompson continued, “Capstone’s backing in DrivenIQ’s technology-data approach brings about a new partnership that is a mutual win for all parties, but the biggest win of all is how our clients will benefit in the long term.”

Avenel Financial sourced and acted as an advisor to this transaction.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (CATG) seeks to acquire, operate and organically develop disruptive technologies across several sectors where they have expertise aided by a network of experts and advisors. Capstone Technologies Group also intends to invest through a wholly owned subsidiary Capstone Venture Partners, LLC alongside best-in-class investors or directly in proven founders building companies with technologies that will shape the future.

DrivenIQ Contact

Albert Thompson

President, Co-Founder

albert@driveniq.com

443-370-9143

http://www.driveniq.com/ (New website coming soon)

Investor Relations Contact

Mike Pruitt

Founder, Avenel Financial Group

President, Capstone Technologies Group, Inc

mp@avenelfinancial.com

704-578-2238

Avenelfinancial.com

Capstonetechgroup.com