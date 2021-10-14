checkAd

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc Acquires an Interest in DrivenIQ, a Data-Driven Intelligence Technology Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (OTC: CATG) a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, announced today it has acquired an initial minority interest in data technology and media company, DrivenIQ.

DrivenIQ specializes in using data driven intelligent technology to drive showroom traffic to the automotive industry. Led by industry veteran Mr. Albert Thompson, DrivenIQ has developed a strong technology foundation in its first two years of operation, while growing revenue and earnings. The Company is now poised for significant growth through diversification into additional categories and verticals.

DrivenIQ provides specific and measurable results to its clientele which includes custom first-party data, location geo-device, AI and CRM based custom micro-audiences for brands, enterprises, and retailers. Its unique and proprietary technology allows it to cross over seamlessly to multiple sectors providing audience curation and media delivery as needed. Providing first-party data and in-market intelligence gives DrivenIQ the ability to eliminate ad waste, provide higher ROI, and ultimately more effectively monetize real traffic through real measurability, starting and ending with the data first approach.

In addition to acquiring an equity interest in the company, Capstone Technologies has invested capital to further accelerate growth, while improving DrivenIQ’s corporate presence and marketing.

Avenel Financial Group Founder and Capstone Technologies Group current President, Mike Pruitt stated, “Since meeting Albert and working with him over the last two months through the due diligence process, we are excited for the opportunity to acquire a significant equity stake in DrivenIQ, while investing additional capital aimed at driving meaningful growth on their already impressive platform.”
 
DrivenIQ’s President and Co-Founder, Mr. Albert Thompson stated, “Since inception, DrivenIQ has seen tremendous growth by pioneering the way business should use first-party data in their marketing and revenue strategies. We are excited to join forces with Capstone Technologies Group to further propel DrivenIQ’s innovative tech developments to bring to market new products, solutions, and data driven concepts that we believe have the potential to revolutionize the way media is thought about, bought about, and brought about!”

Thompson continued, “Capstone’s backing in DrivenIQ’s technology-data approach brings about a new partnership that is a mutual win for all parties, but the biggest win of all is how our clients will benefit in the long term.”

Avenel Financial sourced and acted as an advisor to this transaction.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (CATG) seeks to acquire, operate and organically develop disruptive technologies across several sectors where they have expertise aided by a network of experts and advisors. Capstone Technologies Group also intends to invest through a wholly owned subsidiary Capstone Venture Partners, LLC alongside best-in-class investors or directly in proven founders building companies with technologies that will shape the future.

DrivenIQ Contact
Albert Thompson
President, Co-Founder
albert@driveniq.com
443-370-9143
http://www.driveniq.com/ (New website coming soon)

Investor Relations Contact
Mike Pruitt
Founder, Avenel Financial Group
President, Capstone Technologies Group, Inc
mp@avenelfinancial.com
704-578-2238
Avenelfinancial.com
Capstonetechgroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc Acquires an Interest in DrivenIQ, a Data-Driven Intelligence Technology Firm CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (OTC: CATG) a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, announced today it has acquired an initial minority interest in data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...