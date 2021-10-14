SFLMaven Announces Signed Agreement with First NFT Artist for 50 Unique Works

The Agreement specifies an initial tranche of fifty (50) unique works to be delivered to the Company in exchange for a cash payment and a 10% royalty on purchased NFTs to be paid to Mr. Calabrese quarterly.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce the signing of a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) with talented artist Larry Calabrese for the creation of digital artwork to form the initial foundation for the Company’s new non-fungible token (“NFT”) strategy.

SFLMaven CEO, Joseph Ladin, commented, “We are excited to begin working with Larry as our initial artist as we begin to create a unique inventory of high-quality digital artwork tailored to the NFT marketplace. This is part of our larger collectibles marketplace strategy, which is designed to build on our nearly two-decade track record of expertise in auctioning rare high-end goods. We see this avenue as a powerful way to build on our current strong momentum after posting over $1.1 million in September sales.”

As discussed in the Company’s release dated September 29, Calabrese has amassed an impressive collection of completed works from physical art to digital media covering a vast array of different styles from colorful abstract pieces to conceptual characters and landscapes based on sci-fi themes. He is also an accomplished live artist, painting in front of crowds as large as 30,000 people in the Southeastern United States.

His work is available at Fineartamerica.com among other outlets. He can also be followed on Instagram at @larrycalabreseart .

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and more than 100,000 positive feedbacks since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

