RenovaCare Establishes Leadership Position in Cell Isolation and Spray Technology with Newly Awarded U.S. Patent

Today’s announcement follows numerous technological breakthroughs at RenovaCare and expansion of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, with additional patents granted in the United States, Australia, Canada, and select European and Asian jurisdictions.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), developer of patented cell therapy technologies for the regeneration of skin and tissues, today announced the award of a new SkinGun patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11,135,380). The latest RenovaCare patent demonstrates the Company’s commitment to developing new products and expanding its proprietary cell isolation and spray technology platforms to now include biologics and drug delivery.

“RenovaCare has adopted a global IP strategy focused on investing in technology and broadening our commercial opportunities domestically and abroad,” stated Dr. Kaiyo Nedd, RenovaCare CEO and President. “A stronger patent portfolio better secures our technology from third-party appropriation and infringement while enhancing the value of our corporate assets.”

The RenovaCare SkinGun was designed to provide a non-invasive gentle cell spray to facilitate burn wound healing. Its expanding patent portfolio creates additional commercial opportunities in cell therapies, biologics, drug delivery, and other areas, allowing for strategic business alliances with potential partner companies.

“The RenovaCare patent portfolio is comprised of eight patent families spanning the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Having already successfully defended its IP portfolio, the Company has issued patents extending to 2037. Issued patents include cell isolation techniques for skin and other tissues and a cell spray gun that is highly effective in spraying various biologically compatible liquids and cell suspensions of all types. RenovaCare owns all technology developed and under development and has not in-licensed any technology, which increases the value of our IP,” stated Dr. Rodney Sparks, VP of Intellectual Property at RenovaCare.

RenovaCare was granted full Investigational Device Exemption by the FDA in May 2021, enabling the Company to conduct a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and feasibility of its SkinGun and CellMist System. The CELLMIST 1 clinical trial utilizes the RenovaCare SkinGun and CellMist System to topically administer autologous skin cells onto deep second-degree thermal burn wounds in adults to facilitate healing.