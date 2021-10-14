checkAd

RenovaCare Establishes Leadership Position in Cell Isolation and Spray Technology with Newly Awarded U.S. Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), developer of patented cell therapy technologies for the regeneration of skin and tissues, today announced the award of a new SkinGun patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11,135,380). The latest RenovaCare patent demonstrates the Company’s commitment to developing new products and expanding its proprietary cell isolation and spray technology platforms to now include biologics and drug delivery.

Today’s announcement follows numerous technological breakthroughs at RenovaCare and expansion of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, with additional patents granted in the United States, Australia, Canada, and select European and Asian jurisdictions.

“RenovaCare has adopted a global IP strategy focused on investing in technology and broadening our commercial opportunities domestically and abroad,” stated Dr. Kaiyo Nedd, RenovaCare CEO and President. “A stronger patent portfolio better secures our technology from third-party appropriation and infringement while enhancing the value of our corporate assets.”

The RenovaCare SkinGun was designed to provide a non-invasive gentle cell spray to facilitate burn wound healing. Its expanding patent portfolio creates additional commercial opportunities in cell therapies, biologics, drug delivery, and other areas, allowing for strategic business alliances with potential partner companies.

“The RenovaCare patent portfolio is comprised of eight patent families spanning the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Having already successfully defended its IP portfolio, the Company has issued patents extending to 2037. Issued patents include cell isolation techniques for skin and other tissues and a cell spray gun that is highly effective in spraying various biologically compatible liquids and cell suspensions of all types. RenovaCare owns all technology developed and under development and has not in-licensed any technology, which increases the value of our IP,” stated Dr. Rodney Sparks, VP of Intellectual Property at RenovaCare.

RenovaCare was granted full Investigational Device Exemption by the FDA in May 2021, enabling the Company to conduct a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and feasibility of its SkinGun and CellMist System. The CELLMIST 1 clinical trial utilizes the RenovaCare SkinGun and CellMist System to topically administer autologous skin cells onto deep second-degree thermal burn wounds in adults to facilitate healing.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RenovaCare Establishes Leadership Position in Cell Isolation and Spray Technology with Newly Awarded U.S. Patent SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), developer of patented cell therapy technologies for the regeneration of skin and tissues, today announced the award of a new SkinGun patent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...