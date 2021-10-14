checkAd

Fortnite World Champion Bugha Named Hollister’s Chief Gaming Scout, Launches Limited-Edition Gaming Apparel Set

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

As part of his Chief Gaming Scout role, the 18-year-old professional streamer and esports champion will help select talent for Team Hollister, the brand’s new gamer training program

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), has named Fortnite World Cup Champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf its Chief Gaming Scout, making this the first brand partnership with a professional gamer in this capacity. To kick off the partnership, Hollister and Bugha are launching a co-created, limited-edition hoodie and sweatpant set, which is available now at www.hollisterco.com and in select Hollister stores, while supplies last.

Hollister and Bugha specifically crafted the exclusive apparel set for comfort while gaming; it includes a large zip pocket meant for storing snacks and a roomy hood to easily fit a gaming headset. Fans were able to vote on designs directly through Bugha’s Instagram, allowing them to co-create with one of their favorite gamers. If customers look closely, they will also see Bugha’s beloved pug, Zoey, featured on the hoodie along with a secret message written in morse code.

“I'm pumped to act as Hollister’s Chief Gaming Scout and for the release of our gaming apparel collection,” said Bugha. “Working with the team to design custom apparel that I’m truly excited to wear, and that I know other gamers will love, has been a really cool experience. I can’t wait for everyone to see what else we have in store with this partnership!”   

As part of his Chief Gaming Scout role, Bugha will also select up-and-coming streamers for Team Hollister, the brand’s new gamer training program that is expected to launch this November in collaboration with Twitch. The program will include a series of livestreamed training sessions, including a charity livestream on Giving Tuesday, a $10,000 sponsorship from Hollister for each streamer and monthly mentorship from Bugha to help the trainees on their journey to becoming the next big gaming creator. 

“We’re always focused on meeting our Gen Z customers where they are, and gaming continues to be a rising area of interest for global teens,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’ve recently been successfully and authentically showing up in the gaming world, particularly with our Fortnite tournament earlier this year – so we’re excited to delve even further into this area through our partnership with Bugha and the launch of Team Hollister.” 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortnite World Champion Bugha Named Hollister’s Chief Gaming Scout, Launches Limited-Edition Gaming Apparel Set As part of his Chief Gaming Scout role, the 18-year-old professional streamer and esports champion will help select talent for Team Hollister, the brand’s new gamer training programNEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hollister Co., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...