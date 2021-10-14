Fortnite World Champion Bugha Named Hollister’s Chief Gaming Scout, Launches Limited-Edition Gaming Apparel Set

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), has named Fortnite World Cup Champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf its Chief Gaming Scout, making this the first brand partnership with a professional gamer in this capacity. To kick off the partnership, Hollister and Bugha are launching a co-created, limited-edition hoodie and sweatpant set, which is available now at www.hollisterco.com and in select Hollister stores, while supplies last.

As part of his Chief Gaming Scout role, the 18-year-old professional streamer and esports champion will help select talent for Team Hollister, the brand’s new gamer training program

Hollister and Bugha specifically crafted the exclusive apparel set for comfort while gaming; it includes a large zip pocket meant for storing snacks and a roomy hood to easily fit a gaming headset. Fans were able to vote on designs directly through Bugha’s Instagram, allowing them to co-create with one of their favorite gamers. If customers look closely, they will also see Bugha’s beloved pug, Zoey, featured on the hoodie along with a secret message written in morse code.

“I'm pumped to act as Hollister’s Chief Gaming Scout and for the release of our gaming apparel collection,” said Bugha. “Working with the team to design custom apparel that I’m truly excited to wear, and that I know other gamers will love, has been a really cool experience. I can’t wait for everyone to see what else we have in store with this partnership!”

As part of his Chief Gaming Scout role, Bugha will also select up-and-coming streamers for Team Hollister, the brand’s new gamer training program that is expected to launch this November in collaboration with Twitch. The program will include a series of livestreamed training sessions, including a charity livestream on Giving Tuesday, a $10,000 sponsorship from Hollister for each streamer and monthly mentorship from Bugha to help the trainees on their journey to becoming the next big gaming creator.

“We’re always focused on meeting our Gen Z customers where they are, and gaming continues to be a rising area of interest for global teens,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’ve recently been successfully and authentically showing up in the gaming world, particularly with our Fortnite tournament earlier this year – so we’re excited to delve even further into this area through our partnership with Bugha and the launch of Team Hollister.”