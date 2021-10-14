checkAd

Skillful Craftsman Provides Update on Chinese Central Authorities’ Issued Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education

WUXI, China, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company focusing on providing online vocational education services since its inception in 2013, noted that, on October 12, 2021, The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education (the “Opinions”).

The Opinions contains a set of guidelines on promoting the high-quality development of modern vocational education. According to the Opinions, (i) a main objective is to establish the modern vocational-education system in China by 2025, and by 2035, China's vocational education will be among the best in the world and a skilled society will be basically established; (ii) priority should be given to training talent for emerging industries, including advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, modern information technology and artificial intelligence, encouraging vocational schools to set up majors that meet market demand; (iii) vocational institutions should step up cooperation with enterprises to serve technological upgrading and product research in medium, small and micro businesses; and (iv) encourage vocational schools to improve the quality of teachers, innovate teaching models and promote overseas cooperation.

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “Vocational education is an important part of the national education system and human resources development and has a bright future and promising prospects as it shoulders the important responsibility of cultivating diverse talents, passing on technical skills, and promoting employment and entrepreneurship. The Opinions encourages public-listed companies and industry leading enterprises to participate in investment in vocational education and support vocational schools to cooperate with social capital to build the infrastructure and practical training facilities for vocational education. As a key player in China’s vocational education industry, our growth strategy aligns with the Opinions. We are currently working with several universities and vocational colleges to build online education infrastructure and provide more curriculums and we will strive to promote the high-quality development of China’s modern vocational education.”

