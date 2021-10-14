checkAd

Milestone Scientific Announces International Expansion for their CompuFlo Epidural Instrument

Signs distributors in Canada, Slovenia and United Arab Emirates; expands commercial usage at leading hospital in Germany

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that it has added three new international distributors for the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument, including Andau Medical in Canada, Sanolabor DD in Slovenia and New Al Farwaniya Surgicals and Medical Equipment LLC in the United Arab Emirates.

“The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument is an important and revolutionary advancement that will significantly improve women’s health during one of the most pivotal moments in life, the birth of a child,” said Sandi Wright, founder and CEO of Andau Medical.  “Our collaboration with Milestone Scientific to bring this technology to Canada is a critical step towards providing all women with access to pain relief during labor that is both safe, and with a decreased risk of side effects.  The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument not only improves patient outcomes, but also decreases overall cost to the health system, which is an important consideration for the Canadian publicly funded health system.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are pleased to have expanded our international network with these distributors in key global markets. Each brings extensive relationships and a proven track record of introducing medical devices to their respective markets. The global network we are developing demonstrates the strong interest and growing demand for the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument. Andau Medical, Sanolabor and New Al Farwaniya are important additions, and assist in further adoption of our epidural instrument.”

“Additionally, we have witnessed increased usage at the University Hospital of Würzburg, a leading national hospital and medical teaching institute in Germany, which provides a strong case study for further expansion activities in Europe. We believe this also illustrates the positive response among physicians as they increase utilization of the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument within their practice. We look forward to advancing our commercialization efforts around the world, as we aim to establish the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument as the new standard of care,” concluded Mr. Haverhals.

