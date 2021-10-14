checkAd

Reservoir Invests in Audio Entertainment Company Audio Up, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, announces an investment in audio entertainment company and podcast content production studio Audio Up. As one of the key contributions in Audio Up’s $12 million Series B close, Reservoir’s investment will help Audio Up further build their ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. In addition, Reservoir and Audio Up are working together on collaborative audio entertainment projects using Reservoir’s catalog of copyrights.

Established in 2020 by Jared Gutstadt, founder of the Jingle Punks creative music agency and Adweek’s 2020 Podcast Innovator and Producer of the Year, Audio Up is a podcast content production studio that has built a slate of distinctive, original scripted audio entertainment featuring marquee names across music (Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, Miranda Lambert, Nelly), Hollywood (Anthony Anderson, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Alexander, Shea Whigham, Gael Garcia Bernal, Taye Diggs) publishing (James Ellroy, Stephen King), and more. Unscripted properties include the riveting top 20-crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried, and Michael Cohen’s chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa.

Reservoir joins an impressive list of investors across the entertainment and advertising industries including SiriusXM, multi-platinum recording artist The Weeknd, music executive Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, music manager Larry Rudolph, eOne CEO Darren Throop, founder of Draft FCB and Peloton board member Howard Draft, CEO of gaming/lifestyle giant FaZe Clan Lee Trink, Jordan Levy and Sacha Robles.

Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said, “This transformative collaboration marks another key moment in Reservoir’s evolution, as we further redefine our business as the business of listenership. Jared and Audio Up are creating innovative storytelling experiences through music and we are looking forward to all of the opportunities this creates for listeners and rights holders alike.”

“Our business is a business of firsts,” said Audio Up Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt. “And Reservoir’s investment truly looks towards the future of audio entertainment, bringing to life the Reservoir catalog for a brand-new audience. This partnership underscores how important audio media is to the music rights holders across the media landscape as it drives listenership to new levels. Reservoir intrinsically understands this model and the unique advantage of being a music publishing and masters platform embedded within the podcast/audio media space.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reservoir Invests in Audio Entertainment Company Audio Up, Inc. NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, announces an investment in audio entertainment company and podcast content production …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...