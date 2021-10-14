Winshear Expands the Yanamayo and Coritiri Gold Anomalies at its Gaban Gold Project in the Puno Gold Belt, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) is pleased to report that it has received gold assay results from an additional 216 bedrock channel samples taken in late June, July and September of 2021 at the Gaban Gold Project in south­eastern Peru.

Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt ("POGB") at the juncture of the San Gaban and lnambari Rivers. The two rivers drain into the Madre de Dios basin 38 kilometres (“km”) to the north where extensive alluvial gold mining covers a 960 square kilometre area (Figure 1). Outcropping gold-bearing veins and shear zones at Gaban are hard-rock sources for the alluvial gold being mined by informal miners on the Gaban concession itself, and possibly for the alluvial gold being mined from the large Madre de Dios basin downstream. The Company continues to map and sample in the vicinity of its proposed drill sites to improve targeting of the drill holes currently being permitted.