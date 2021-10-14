checkAd

Winshear Expands the Yanamayo and Coritiri Gold Anomalies at its Gaban Gold Project in the Puno Gold Belt, Peru

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) is pleased to report that it has received gold assay results from an additional 216 bedrock channel samples taken in late June, July and September of 2021 at the Gaban Gold Project in south­eastern Peru.

Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt ("POGB") at the juncture of the San Gaban and lnambari Rivers. The two rivers drain into the Madre de Dios basin 38 kilometres (“km”) to the north where extensive alluvial gold mining covers a 960 square kilometre area (Figure 1). Outcropping gold-bearing veins and shear zones at Gaban are hard-rock sources for the alluvial gold being mined by informal miners on the Gaban concession itself, and possibly for the alluvial gold being mined from the large Madre de Dios basin downstream. The Company continues to map and sample in the vicinity of its proposed drill sites to improve targeting of the drill holes currently being permitted.

Highlights

  • Of the 216 new samples, 32 samples contain anomalous gold (greater than 0.05 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au));
  • The highest value among the new samples is 4.18 g/t Au.
  • The Yanamayo target contains a bituminous, pyritic and auriferous shear zone that is at least 80 m wide by 250 m long which may merge with the main Coritiri anomaly to the southeast (Figure 3).  
    • The Yanamayo target is only about 5 km from the town of San Gaban.
    • Downstream along the Yanamayo River from the mineralized outcrops artisanal miners are recovering alluvial gold nuggets (Figure 2).
  • The new sampling has also added important details about the gold-bearing shear zones which will help improve drill hole targeting.
  • This project has never been drill-tested; permitting is underway and on track.

Dr. Mark Sander, President of Winshear, commented: "The 216 new samples at Gaban were taken to improve our understanding of gold distribution in and around the Yanamayo and Coritiri anomalies. We have found strongly anomalous gold mineralisation in a bituminous, pyritic shear zone hosted by slates in the Yanamayo target area which has been extended to at least 80 m wide by 250 m long. We believe that the Yanamayo and Coritiri anomalies could well be contiguous, defining a single broad anomaly that is now over 2,200 m long and open to the northwest (Figure 3). No drilling has ever been performed at Gaban.

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winshear Expands the Yanamayo and Coritiri Gold Anomalies at its Gaban Gold Project in the Puno Gold Belt, Peru VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) is pleased to report that it has received gold assay results from an additional 216 bedrock channel samples taken in late June, July and September of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrMonument Progresses Flotation Plant Construction at the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:26 UhrInstitutions Gather At Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit In London
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
14:00 UhrRockridge Completes its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrSun River Gold advises that Financing is arranged for Tailings Project El Oro Mexico
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrDoré Copper Announces Mineral Resource Update for Devlin — Preliminary Economic Assessment Underway
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrGSP Resource Corp. Intersects Additional Bulk Tonnage Copper Grades at Alwin Mine Project and Plans Fall 2021 Drill Program
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrSilver Hammer Mining Corp. Commences Phase I Drilling at the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrWesdome Announces Third Quarter Gold Production of 29,344 Ounces, Including First 5,511 Ounces From Successful Restart of the Kiena Mine
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrBarrick Set to Achieve 2021 Production Targets
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrEro Copper intercepts 71.2 meters grading 3.55% copper, further extending high-grade mineralization within the Deepening Extension zone of the Pilar Mine
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten