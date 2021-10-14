checkAd

Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) on Mission to Make Health Info Accessible to All

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Real-World Data, Point-of-Care Testing Reshaping Healthcare, Detecting Diseases Sooner."

Insurers, healthcare providers, life sciences companies and governments are challenged with rising costs and inconsistent outcomes. This wends way to demand for real-world evidence to play a bigger role in study and monitoring because it is more accurate and is more cost efficient. Furthermore, there is a paradigm shift ongoing in healthcare related to the patient mentality: younger generations are no longer passive about their health journey, becoming increasingly proactive and expecting data-driven care.

And then there are pharmacies, which are under pressure from all angles — regulators, competition and industry — and need to generate additional revenue, which points squarely at adding services catering to the above market drivers. That’s where Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) specializes, as a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. The Vancouver-based company’s wholly owned HealthTab(TM) subsidiary is commercializing an eponymous product that is unlike anything in pharmacies today. The solution is part of AVCR’s mission to make actionable health information more accessible to all by creating the world’s largest network of rapid-testing devices in community pharmacies.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab(TM), a wholly owned subsidiary, the company’s mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid-testing devices in community pharmacies.

For more information about the company, visit www.AvricoreHealth.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AVCRF are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/AVCRF

