Medolife Rx Announces that the Government of the Dominican Republic is Willing to Include Escozine into its COVID-19 Treatment Regimen

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today that its CEO, Dr Arthur Mikaelian, had a successful meeting with the Vice President of the Dominican Republic (DR), Raquel Peña de Antuña, where the official expressed interest in introducing Escozine into the government’s COVID-19 program after reviewing results from the Company’s study.

In an in-person meeting, which took place at government facility in Santo Domingo on 10/13/21, the Company presented findings from its study on the effects of Escozine on 450 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. After reviewing the findings, the Vice President of the DR, who has been tasked with overseeing the COVID-19 response by the government of the DR, expressed appreciation for the support of the country by Medolife and her belief in the importance of Escozine for the country. Further, she shared that she would be supportive of immediately forming a government committee in the DR that would expedite the processing of the product, allowing for rapid distribution of Escozine throughout the country. A committee could be organized as quickly as within a week. Beyond the distribution of Escozine throughout the DR, the Vice President also expressed a strong desire to solidify an agreement to introduce the benefits and effectiveness of Escozine as a COVID-19 therapy to other countries. Finally, the VP shared that she will look to make plans to visit the Company’s first-of-its-kind scorpion reservation and manufacturing facility.

“This creates an opportunity for Medolife to demonstrate Escozine’s effectiveness in the country as a therapeutic and palliative medicine,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Through our study on Escozine, we were able to show that it diminishes some of the side-effects of vaccines. This creates more confidence by the general population and further aids governments in implementation of vaccine programs. Beyond the opportunity for us to help the population of the DR, an approval of this kind will open the door to further negotiations for distribution in other Latin American countries. Overall, the outcome of the meeting was very positive, and we look forward to working closer with the Vice President and government of the DR.”

