TFF Pharmaceuticals and Augmenta Bioworks Publish Positive In Vivo Data Showing Dry Powder Formulation of COVID-19 Antibody, AUG-3387, Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Reduces Viral Load

Results published in bioRxiv Show That Delivery of Dry Powder AUG-3387 Following Viral Inoculation Led to Dose-Dependent Reduction in Lung Viral Load in Hamsters

Dry Powder Formulations Show Equivalent Binding as Original Antibody with No Loss of Biologic Activity

Study Indicates AUG-3387 Binds to Both Lambda and Mu Variants of SARS-CoV-2

AUSTIN, Texas and MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, and Augmenta Bioworks, a biotechnology company leveraging immune profiling technologies to enable breakthroughs in medicine, today announced the publication of a research paper highlighting positive preclinical study results of AUG-3387, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy being developed in collaboration between the two companies for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings have been published online through the bioRxiv preprint server, under the title “AUG-3387, a Human-Derived Monoclonal Antibody Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Reduces Viral Load from Therapeutic Treatment of Hamsters In Vivo.”

The AUG-3387 mAb was formulated as a dry powder using TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing process to enable direct delivery to the lungs and remove the need for intravenous infusion that is required for delivery of current COVID-19 antibody therapies. AUG-3387 was isolated using the SingleCyte platform developed at Augmenta Bioworks. SingleCyte rapidly profiles human immunity to discover antigen-specific antibodies using AI driven single cell imaging and retrieval technology.

Delivery of the dry powder formulation of AUG-3387 to infected hamsters resulted in a dose-dependent reduction of viral load when administration of the mAb was initiated 24 hours after infection with SARS-CoV-2. Previous mAbs that have received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for treatment of COVID-19 have only reported efficacy in the hamster model when the mAbs were delivered prophylactically 24 hours before infection with SARS-CoV-2. This study also represents the first report of successful reduction of viral load using inhaled delivery of a dry powder monoclonal antibody therapeutic for COVID-19 disease. The results suggest that AUG-3387 represents a viable opportunity to improve on current approved COVID-19 antibody treatments through convenient at-home administration, direct delivery to the lungs and distribution worldwide without requiring cold-chain storage.

