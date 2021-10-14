checkAd

City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American leader in public eprocurement

Newly acquired Periscope Holdings optimizes procurement processes for the City of Long Beach

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announces that its recent acquisition, Periscope Holdings, will be implementing its eprocurement solution for supplier management, strategic sourcing, and contracts for the City of Long Beach, California. This partnership includes integration between Periscope Holdings and Tyler-MUNIS, the City’s financial management platform. This collaborative initiative will allow the City of Long Beach to streamline, simplify, and fully leverage the data and analytics benefits of eprocurement technology.

The Periscope eprocurement solution will bring together the City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Water Department’s procurement services under a unified technology solution, creating a more intuitive user experience for the City’s supplier community. Additionally, this increased accessibility will support the promotion of traditionally underserved supplier categories, including small, women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, and local businesses.

Periscope eprocurement, a solution from mdf commerce, offers fully integrated, end-to-end procure-to-pay capabilities to both state and local government agencies and suppliers in the U.S. The platform and solutions are purpose-built for public sector agencies, allowing them to purchase goods and services more efficiently, source contracts, analyze spend, post bids and transact on a public procurement platform that offers a consumer-like shopping experience.

“We’re proud to provide our integrated eprocurement solution and expertise towards a partnership with the City of Long Beach, California,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President of eprocurement at mdf commerce. “The City’s trust in Periscope, illustrated by the magnitude of our project, is humbling, and we look forward to a collaboration that will help to optimize operational efficiency and maximize returns. This new project is a great example of Periscope’s impact on our ability to offer procurement transformation to the public sector and will greatly help us to better serve the public sector’s growing needs to digitalize their procurement processes.”

