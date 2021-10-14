checkAd

Phunware to Attend the Consumer Electronics Show from January 5-8, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will attend the annual Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (“CES”), which is being held virtually and in-person at Las Vegas, Nevada from January 5-8, 2022.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (“CTA”), CES gives a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the industry's most influential leaders and advocates. Over 1,100 companies from across the globe will showcase the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more.

“As industries evolve, companies must embrace digital transformation to stay competitive in a mobile-first world,” said Jeff Friedman, Phunware Vice President of Sales. “We’re excited to meet with innovators and thought leaders at CES to showcase how Phunware’s MaaS platform can enable contextual engagement through a mobile application portfolio that is designed to delight their customers and drive profitable behavior.”

Phunware’s sales team will be attending and demonstrating its technology to prospective customers and partners. To learn more about participation opportunities, sales demos, and to potentially meet with the Company’s executives, please contact Phunware’s sales team.

About CES 2022 Conference
Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most influential technology events in the world. Over 1100 companies from across the globe will showcase the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more.

About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.         
        
