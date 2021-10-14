checkAd

Genasys Inc. Announces $1.9 Million in International Defense and Wildlife Preservation Orders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced international defense and wildlife preservation orders totaling $1.9 million.

“The international defense orders include LRAD 100X and LRAD 450XL long-range communications systems scheduled for deployment by foreign military services in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Asia Pacific,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Currently deployed by multiple branches of the U.S. Military, the LRAD 450XL is quickly being adopted by Border Security and Counter Terror Forces across the Middle East.

"By broadcasting clear, concise, multi-language warnings at distance, LRAD systems establish intent, help resolve uncertain situations, and save lives by avoiding the unnecessary use of force,” Mr. Danforth continued. “For more than 15 years, LRAD systems have been the communications systems of choice for the U.S. Military and international defense forces.”

The Company also received a follow-on order for LRAD systems integrated with avian radar from DeTect, Inc.

“Next generation LRAD 1000Xi systems will be used to humanely prevent waterfowl and other wildlife from entering wastewater ponds and other hazardous areas at a northern Canada mining operation,” Mr. Danforth continued. “By broadcasting a near infinite variety of predator calls and warning tones, LRAD systems ensure against habituation and preserve wildlife.”

LRAD systems use Genasys' proprietary technology to deliver audible tones and voice messages with industry-leading clarity and transmission ranges out to 5,000 meters. LRADs are in service in many applications throughout the world, including defense, public safety, law enforcement, border and homeland security, critical infrastructure protection and wildlife preservation.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

