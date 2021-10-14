Feel Foods Ltd. Adds Additional Western Canada Distributor and Receives Initial Order for “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze” Products

Summit Specialty Foods is a Western Canadian food distributor that manages over 125 brands and offers a full range of natural, organic and specialty products in all these categories, including refrigerated, frozen & dry grocery. Summit offers daily shipping schedules to all retail channels including natural & organic food retailers, mass market grocery chains, independent grocery retailers, food service, commissary, restaurants, manufacturers, and farm markets.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") ( CSE: “FEEL” ) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to announce it has received an initial purchase order from Western Canadian distributor, Summit Specialty Foods (“ Summit ”) for its 100% owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products.

Summit is an active vendor to the majority of mass, natural, and independent retailers in Western Canada, with strategic warehousing locations throughout Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Summit’s distribution network includes major retailers such as: Askews, Buy Low (Nesters & Shop n'Save), Choices Markets, London Drugs, Natural Markets Food Group (Mrs. Greens & Planet Organics), Nature's Fare, Overwaitea Food Group (Price Smart, Save on Foods & Urban Fare), Quality Greens, Safeway, Whole Foods and many more.

Feel Foods Director and CEO David Greenway states: “We are rapidly expanding our distribution throughout Western Canada with the addition of Summit Specialty Foods and are focused on a country wide expansion of our unique plant-based food products. Feel Foods will continue to grow its business through the acquisition of plant-based companies and the expansion of its distribution network. We are on a mission to transform plant-based food, with no compromises on taste or quality while reducing global environmental impact. Together, by shifting our collective approach to food, we can improve the health of our World, the lives of animals, and preserve valuable resources for generations to come.”

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*