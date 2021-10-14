NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of NLS-4 (Lauflumide) to Treat Chronic Fatigue Associated With Long-COVID

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients …

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces preclinical data for NLS-4 (Lauflumide), the Company's next-generation wake-promoting drug candidate, which has shown promise for the treatment of chronic fatigue associated with Long-COVID (also known as "chronic COVID syndrome"). NLS sponsored the preclinical study in which rats that had undergone a procedure to induce chronic fatigue recovered following treatment with NLS-4 and were able to exhibit typical nighttime activity when rats are normally active. Moreover, the NLS-4 treated rats had greater motor-stimulating behavior compared to rats treated with modafinil, a leading drug treatment indicated for extreme fatigue and sleepiness. Additionally, nighttime activity in NLS-4 treated rats was comparable to rats that did not undergo the fatigue procedure, the study's control group.