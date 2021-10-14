NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Potential of NLS-4 (Lauflumide) to Treat Chronic Fatigue Associated With Long-COVID
STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces preclinical data for NLS-4 (Lauflumide), the Company's next-generation wake-promoting drug candidate, which has shown promise for the treatment of chronic fatigue associated with Long-COVID (also known as "chronic COVID syndrome").
NLS sponsored the preclinical study in which rats that had undergone a procedure to induce chronic fatigue recovered following treatment with NLS-4 and were able to exhibit typical nighttime activity when rats are normally active. Moreover, the NLS-4 treated rats had greater motor-stimulating behavior compared to rats treated with modafinil, a leading drug treatment indicated for extreme fatigue and sleepiness. Additionally, nighttime activity in NLS-4 treated rats was comparable to rats that did not undergo the fatigue procedure, the study's control group.
"The fatigue procedure utilized in this study induces a disruption in circadian activity, namely a decrease in motor activity during the dark period when rats are normally active, and an increase in motor activity during the period of light when rats are largely inactive," said Dr. Jean-Charles Bizot, Ph.D., research manager of the study and Chief Executive Officer of Key-Obs in Orléans, France. "In this preclinical model, we observed NLS-4's clear motor-stimulating effect, which was superior to the widely prescribed fatigue treatment, modafinil. The motor-stimulating effect of NLS-4 during the dark period suggests an improvement in recovery from the fatigue procedure and therefore is an indicator of the drug candidate's potential to treat diseases in which chronic fatigue is a primary symptom."
Improvement in stimulation of laboratory animals with NLS-4, with a beneficial effect on nictemeral rhythm, was reported in 2018 in a prior study conducted by the Department of Physiology, Faculty of Biology and Medicine, Center for Integrative Genomics, University of Lausanne, Switzerland, which concluded that NLS-4 was a highly potent wake-promoting drug that does not produce hypersomnia rebound. Additionally, the University of Lausanne study found that sleep recovery after treatment with NLS-4 is characterized by less slow-wave sleep and delta activity compared to modafinil, suggesting a lower need for recovery despite longer periods of drug-induced wakefulness. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2018.00519/full
