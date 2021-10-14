Granite Creek Copper Receives Positive Metallurgical Results at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada
VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of positive results from metallurgy testing completed on sulfide mineralized core samples from the Company's Carmacks project.
Testing was completed as part of trade-off studies now underway under the direction of Sedgman Canada and Mining Plus with the objective of developing the basis for an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the project. Two representative samples of copper sulfide material and one sample of copper oxide material were delivered to Bureau Veritas Commodities, Metallurgy Division, for rougher flotation kinetic testing and open cleaner flotation testing. The purpose of the testing was to determine how amenable the sulfide mineralization present at the Carmacks deposit was to concentration by flotation, what recoveries could be expected, and to lay the groundwork for further testing. A preliminary copper flotation recovery model was generated at a fixed 25% copper concentrate grade with test results as summarized below:
- Recoveries of greater than 95% for copper into a 25% copper concentrate are possible.
- Copper sulfide minerals are well-liberated for rougher recovery via flotation at P80 of 150 µm.
- A secondary regrind size at P80 of 25 µm can achieve 25% copper grade and high cleaner stage recovery.
- Gold is associated primarily with copper sulfide minerals and minor pyrite. Flotation of gold with copper concentrate is likely the most economical way to recover gold.
- High chalcopyrite content as the copper mineral and low pyrite content within the samples indicate a simple reagent scheme and relatively easy copper flotation upgrade.
The preliminary tests indicate that well-established flotation methods with known reagents will likely be the preferred processing method for sulfide material at Carmacks. The next stage of metallurgical test work will involve greater variability of samples to validate copper and gold recoveries as well as assessing potential levels of silver and molybdenum recoveries.
Granite Creek President and CEO, Tim Johnson, commented, "These initial metallurgical results are very encouraging and are an important step in bringing the sulfide resources present at the Carmacks deposit into an updated mine plan and PEA. The Company's belief in, and focus on, the copper sulfide potential at Carmacks and Carmacks North is being validated and advanced with every phase of work completed. We look forward to continuing to roll out the Carmacks story with substantive news flow throughout the remainder of the year and into 2022, including drill results from the recently completed, three-phase 2021 campaign."
