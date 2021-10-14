Granite Creek Copper Receives Positive Metallurgical Results at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of positive results from metallurgy testing completed on sulfide mineralized core …

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of positive results from metallurgy testing completed on sulfide mineralized core samples from the Company's Carmacks project.

Testing was completed as part of trade-off studies now underway under the direction of Sedgman Canada and Mining Plus with the objective of developing the basis for an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the project. Two representative samples of copper sulfide material and one sample of copper oxide material were delivered to Bureau Veritas Commodities, Metallurgy Division, for rougher flotation kinetic testing and open cleaner flotation testing. The purpose of the testing was to determine how amenable the sulfide mineralization present at the Carmacks deposit was to concentration by flotation, what recoveries could be expected, and to lay the groundwork for further testing. A preliminary copper flotation recovery model was generated at a fixed 25% copper concentrate grade with test results as summarized below: