Empower Clinics Subsidiary Selected To Provide Diabetes Management Solutions For British Columbia’s First Nations Communities

Under the contract, MediSure Canada - a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Clinics - will supply the FNHA with its proprietary MediSure Multi-User Glucose Meter, Test Strips, and Control Solution for the FNHA effective Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CBDT:CSE ) ( 8EC: Frankfurt ) ( EPWCF:OTCQB ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing COVID-19 specimens and developing a variety of direct to consumer testing protocols- is excited to announce that via a competitive process, we have been awarded a contract with the British Columbia First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) to provide diabetic testing products for communities supported by the FNHA.

Diabetes Canada cites the rate of First Nations with diabetes living on reserve at 17 per cent and 12 per cent for those residing off reserve. This is compared to only five per cent among the general population. Through collaboration with the FNHA's community delivery program, MediSure is fulfilling its mission of providing affordable, high-quality diabetic management products to all Canadians. In conjunction with other contracts, MediSure is forging ahead on its path to become the preferred Canadian supplier of diabetic management devices.

"As a British Columbian, I'm honoured to enter into this contract with the FNHA and assist with their communities' diabetic needs," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "Both the FNHA and Empower are striving to push the boundaries of healthcare through partnerships and delivery options that provide accessible high quality healthcare services for better patient outcomes. This is one of many contracts we are working to secure with MediSure's industry-leading and cost-effective medical devices."

ABOUT FIRST NATIONS HEALTH AUTHORITY

The FNHA is the health and wellness partner to over 200 diverse First Nations communities and citizens across BC. The FNHA is also a champion of culturally safe practices throughout the broader health care system. Taking a leadership role, the FNHA actively works with its health partners to embed cultural safety and humility into health service delivery and improve health outcomes for First Nations people.