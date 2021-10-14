Electra Consumer Products sign agreement with 7-Eleven to establish dozens of convenience stores throughout Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -



- The chain's first store is expected to open in Tel Aviv during 2022

- 7-Eleven will supply fast food and exclusive products to the Israeli market in

stores in Israel

- By the end of 2024, Electra is expected to invest over NIS 60 million in

branding and opening of 7-Eleven stores in Israel.

- The agreement between the parties was signed for 20 years, with an option to

extend for another 50 years



Electra Consumer Products (https://www.ecp.co.il/en/investors-lobby/) (TASE:

ECP) today announced the signing of an agreement with the global 7-Eleven chain,

following the memorandum of understanding signed between the parties in November

2020. According to the agreement, Electra Consumer Products will act in Israel

to develop and operate convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand, when it was

agreed between the parties that dozens will be established in Israel over the

next 3 years.







which operates and grants franchises and licenses to more than 77,000 stores in

18 states. Under the franchise agreement signed, the parties agreed that the

franchise period would be 20 years, with an option to extend the period for

another 50 years, subject to compliance with the terms set forth in the

franchise agreement. The franchise agreement includes the payment of an initial

amount and monthly payments that will be paid as a percentage of the total

income of the franchise activity in Israel.



Joe de Pinto, President and CEO of 7-Eleven : "With its growing and vibrant

population and continued economic expansion, Israel presents an ideal location

for the growth of 7-Eleven stores. Our strategic relationship with Electra

Consumer Products will bring the 7-Eleven brand, which specializes in

convenience products and services, to millions of Israeli consumers."



Zvika Schwimmer, CEO of Electra Consumer : "The entry of 7-Eleven into Israel is

another significant factor in making Electra's food division a rising force in

the food market in Israel. We strive and anticipate that 7-Eleven, as having

international experience and reputation, will ensure a first-class experience

for Israeli customers. The chain has exposed the world to the field of

convenience retail, and today it is the undisputed international leader in the

industry. The chain will supply fast food and exclusive products in stores in

Israel that will reach the Israeli market for the first time. We are committed

to offering the best shopping experience and the best products, both in city

centers, office areas and other locations with high traffic. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



