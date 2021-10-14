Electra Consumer Products sign agreement with 7-Eleven to establish dozens of convenience stores throughout Israel
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -
- The chain's first store is expected to open in Tel Aviv during 2022
- 7-Eleven will supply fast food and exclusive products to the Israeli market in
stores in Israel
- By the end of 2024, Electra is expected to invest over NIS 60 million in
branding and opening of 7-Eleven stores in Israel.
- The agreement between the parties was signed for 20 years, with an option to
extend for another 50 years
Electra Consumer Products (https://www.ecp.co.il/en/investors-lobby/) (TASE:
ECP) today announced the signing of an agreement with the global 7-Eleven chain,
following the memorandum of understanding signed between the parties in November
2020. According to the agreement, Electra Consumer Products will act in Israel
to develop and operate convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand, when it was
agreed between the parties that dozens will be established in Israel over the
next 3 years.
7-Eleven is a multinational convenience store chain based in Dallas, Texas,
which operates and grants franchises and licenses to more than 77,000 stores in
18 states. Under the franchise agreement signed, the parties agreed that the
franchise period would be 20 years, with an option to extend the period for
another 50 years, subject to compliance with the terms set forth in the
franchise agreement. The franchise agreement includes the payment of an initial
amount and monthly payments that will be paid as a percentage of the total
income of the franchise activity in Israel.
Joe de Pinto, President and CEO of 7-Eleven : "With its growing and vibrant
population and continued economic expansion, Israel presents an ideal location
for the growth of 7-Eleven stores. Our strategic relationship with Electra
Consumer Products will bring the 7-Eleven brand, which specializes in
convenience products and services, to millions of Israeli consumers."
Zvika Schwimmer, CEO of Electra Consumer : "The entry of 7-Eleven into Israel is
another significant factor in making Electra's food division a rising force in
the food market in Israel. We strive and anticipate that 7-Eleven, as having
international experience and reputation, will ensure a first-class experience
for Israeli customers. The chain has exposed the world to the field of
convenience retail, and today it is the undisputed international leader in the
industry. The chain will supply fast food and exclusive products in stores in
Israel that will reach the Israeli market for the first time. We are committed
to offering the best shopping experience and the best products, both in city
centers, office areas and other locations with high traffic.
