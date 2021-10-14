CACI Awarded All 10 GSA ASTRO Contracts

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) has been awarded a prime contract position in all 10 pools on the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. ASTRO is a 10-year, multiple-award contract sponsored by the Department of Defense and managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As a prime contract awardee, CACI will provide widespread, expertise and technology across air, sea, ground, and space to protect our national interests from emerging threats. The GSA ASTRO contract is an easy-to-use acquisition vehicle designed to allow the U.S. government to quickly and comprehensively address current and future mission needs.”

The GSA ASTRO pools include data operations; mission operations; aviation; space; maritime; ground; systems integration and development; research and development; support services; and training services. Learn more on the details of each pool.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

