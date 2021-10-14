checkAd

CACI Awarded All 10 GSA ASTRO Contracts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded a prime contract position in all 10 pools on the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. ASTRO is a 10-year, multiple-award contract sponsored by the Department of Defense and managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.

Relying on the company’s impressive talent and innovative technology, CACI readily supports national security priorities in data operations, artificial intelligence, and lifecycle support, including sustainment and modernization, and ISR.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As a prime contract awardee, CACI will provide widespread, expertise and technology across air, sea, ground, and space to protect our national interests from emerging threats. The GSA ASTRO contract is an easy-to-use acquisition vehicle designed to allow the U.S. government to quickly and comprehensively address current and future mission needs.”

The GSA ASTRO pools include data operations; mission operations; aviation; space; maritime; ground; systems integration and development; research and development; support services; and training services. Learn more on the details of each pool.

About CACI
 CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Awarded All 10 GSA ASTRO Contracts CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded a prime contract position in all 10 pools on the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. ASTRO is a 10-year, multiple-award contract sponsored …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21CACI Debuts Two New Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Technologies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21CACI Showcases Technology to Achieve Decision Dominance for the U.S. Army
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21CACI Named First Federal System Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Cybersecurity: 3 Unternehmen, die vom Trend profitieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21CACI International Schedules Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten