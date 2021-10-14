City of Long Beach, California Selects the Periscope eProcurement Platform From mdf commerce, North American Leader in Public eProcurement

The Periscope eprocurement solution will bring together the City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Water Department’s procurement services under a unified technology solution, creating a more intuitive user experience for the City’s supplier community. Additionally, this increased accessibility will support the promotion of traditionally underserved supplier categories, including small, women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, and local businesses.

mdf commerce inc. , a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announces that its recent acquisition, Periscope Holdings, will be implementing its eprocurement solution for supplier management, strategic sourcing, and contracts for the City of Long Beach, California. This partnership includes integration between Periscope Holdings and Tyler-MUNIS, the City’s financial management platform. This collaborative initiative will allow the City of Long Beach to streamline, simplify, and fully leverage the data and analytics benefits of eprocurement technology.

Periscope eprocurement, a solution from mdf commerce, offers fully integrated, end-to-end procure-to-pay capabilities to both state and local government agencies and suppliers in the U.S. The platform and solutions are purpose-built for public sector agencies, allowing them to purchase goods and services more efficiently, source contracts, analyze spend, post bids and transact on a public procurement platform that offers a consumer-like shopping experience.

“We’re proud to provide our integrated eprocurement solution and expertise towards a partnership with the City of Long Beach, California,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President of eprocurement at mdf commerce. “The City’s trust in Periscope, illustrated by the magnitude of our project, is humbling, and we look forward to a collaboration that will help to optimize operational efficiency and maximize returns. This new project is a great example of Periscope’s impact on our ability to offer procurement transformation to the public sector and will greatly help us to better serve the public sector’s growing needs to digitalize their procurement processes.”

About Periscope Holdings, powered by mdf commerce

Periscope is a leading eprocurement solution from mdf commerce with over 20 years of industry experience that offers a fully integrated, end-to-end procurement solution to both state and local government agencies and suppliers in the U.S. Periscope’s end-to-end eprocurement solution is built specifically for North American government agencies, allowing them to more efficiently purchase goods and services, source contracts, analyze spend, post bids and transact on a public procurement platform that offers a consumer-like shopping experience. For more information, visit www.periscopeholdings.com

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

