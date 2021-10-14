checkAd

Financial Institutions Can Grow Small Business Relationships with Fintech-Powered Lending Offering from Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is enabling financial institutions to build their small and midsize business (SMB) programs through the launch of a cloud-based, digital lending and credit platform.

The latest Fiserv offering, leveraging the Atlas Platform from fintech StreetShares, allows financial institutions to manage the full lending lifecycle from digital document capture, underwriting, offer management and closing – delivering against the expectations of both staff and customers. The platform includes strong analytics capabilities, automated decisioning insights and a streamlined, integrated small business owner hub that makes it easy for financial institutions to make and edit digital loan offers.

Community financial institutions played a leading role in helping small businesses (SMBs) through the pandemic. Fiserv and StreetShares equipped many financial institutions to deliver a seamless Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) experience from application through forgiveness, and many of these institutions acquired new SMB customers as a result. The pandemic also catalyzed the expansion of many third-party providers that are now competing with community financial institutions for SMB relationships.

“In 2020, we were able to strengthen our small business relationships as we were able to rely on Fiserv to help us meet the strong demand for Paycheck Protection Program loans more effectively,” said Richard Olson, SVP of Retail and Corporate Marketing at Envision Bank. “We see great opportunity in continuing to serve small business lending needs, and in leveraging this technology to do so more efficiently as part of our overall commitment to our clients to deliver an excellent experience.”

SMB lending represents a significant opportunity for financial institutions. Many are currently managing high deposit volume and are looking to diversify revenue while providing more holistic offerings to SMBs and a growing base of gig economy customers. As regional institutions and third-party providers engage more fully in this market, a digital-first approach is critical – particularly since 47 percent of small businesses have indicated that technology has an outsized impact on their decision to work with an institution, according to Raddon, a Fiserv company.

