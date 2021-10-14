ironSource to Acquire Mobile Advertising and App Monetization Company Tapjoy

ironSource (NYSE: IS) (“ironSource” or the “Company”) a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire the mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy, Inc. (“Tapjoy”).

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ironSource platform offering for mobile app and game developers through several areas of synergy: ironSource customers will be able to generate more revenue with greater access to diversified advertiser demand, including through the Tapjoy marketplace. In addition, customers will benefit from complementary technology allowing app developers to enrich their in-game economies; and the acquisition is also intended to increase ironSource’s SDK footprint among both apps and games, growing the company’s scale in the market.

“Our platform-based approach to serving app developers means we’re able to plug in multiple strategic additions to our software platform to add more value for customers,” said Omer Kaplan, CRO and co-founder of ironSource. “This acquisition follows that strategy, ultimately allowing us to serve our customers in the most beneficial way possible, by growing our SDK footprint, improving our monetization capabilities, and positioning our platform as a deep and integral part of the in-app and in-game economy.”

"We are delighted to be joining ironSource, a leading business platform for app developers," said Jeff Drobick, CEO of Tapjoy. "Tapjoy's technology powers monetization, user acquisition, and customer research for some of the world’s largest brands and app developers, with our SDK integrated on approximately 66,000 apps reaching over 1.6 billion monthly active users. As the App Economy continues to grow, we believe that ironSource is the ideal partner to further leverage our products and expertise for continued growth."

“ironSource has a long history of successful inorganic growth,” said Tomer Bar Zeev, CEO and co-founder of ironSource. “We plan to continue being acquisitive in the market to build out the only comprehensive, customer-centric business platform in the App Economy.”

ironSource will acquire Tapjoy for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $400 million, financed with cash from the balance sheet. Tapjoy experienced substantial revenue growth and is expected to generate approximately $81M in net revenues in calendar year 2021. Tapjoy is highly profitable and the transaction is accretive to ironSource in CY2022. The transaction is expected to close in Q421/Q122, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals. For more details, please visit ironSource’s investor relations site.