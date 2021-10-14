Holiday Has Arrived! Best Buy Announces Earlier Black Friday and Guarantees Black Friday Prices

Dust off those stockings, the holidays are officially here. Best Buy is giving you all the secrets to having the most successful gift-giving season ever. (Hint: start your shopping now.) We’ve thrown out the old holiday calendar and created a whole new one to help you score the hottest tech at the best deals.

Best Buy kicks-off holiday season with earlier Black Friday and Black Friday prices guaranteed. (Photo: Business Wire)

Black Friday deals start Oct. 19.

Kicking off Tuesday, Oct. 19 and running through Friday, Oct. 22., we’ll have hundreds of our Black Friday deals available on the season’s hottest tech, including everything from headphones to laptops and more. Need some gift idea inspiration to get you started? We’ve got it handled with gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Here’s a first look at a few of the hottest deals:

$599 for a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV (save $150)

$169 for Beats Studio 3 headphones in matte black (save $180)

Chromebooks as low as $99

Windows laptops as low as $189.99

Save up to $540 on Samsung appliances

Black Friday Price Guarantee with automatic reimbursement.

Still thinking you should hold off on adding to cart? We’ve got you covered. All of the deals in our Oct. 19 sale are covered by our Black Friday Price Guarantee, which means the price won’t go lower before Black Friday. If it does, we’ll automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference.1 No need to email or show us your receipt, just money back in your pocket.

If the price goes lower before Black Friday and customers are not a member of My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech, they can still be reimbursed by visiting their local store or contacting our Best Buy customer care team and requesting a price match under our Price Match Guarantee. 2

Black Friday begins Nov. 19 this year.

While we’ll have Black Friday deals available multiple times throughout the season, another way we’re helping you get the goods early is by recreating the November calendar. At Best Buy, Black Friday starts a week early, on Friday, Nov. 19. As usual, we’ll have thousands of deals on the tech at the top of your list.

Shop how you want.

We’re once again making it easy to shop for your favorite tech early, and we’re helping you get your orders in more ways than ever before.

Contactless curbside pickup is once again available at all Best Buy locations. Just select the “curbside pickup” option and your local store at check-out and get your package quickly and safely. Most orders will be ready within an hour.

Store pickup continues to be available for all stores and it’s a reliable and safe way to get your orders at your local stores and most will be available within an hour. New this year, select stores will place your order in a locker to be picked up. Customers will receive information on locker pickup when they’re alerted their order is ready.

Same-day delivery is available on thousands of products at almost every Best Buy store. Orders placed by 3 p.m. local time will be delivered by 9 p.m. local time.

Next-day delivery is free on orders of $35 or more and available on thousands of items to customers across the country. Just select this option at checkout, and you’re on your way.

Alternative pickup locations are available in more than 36,000 locations, allowing customers to pick up their orders at UPS, CVS, FedEx, Walgreens, and more. More than 90% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of at least one of these locations.

Employee delivery helps us make sure your order arrives on time. On some orders, we use our very own Best Buy employees to deliver your products right to your doorstep. Just place your order and let us take it from there.

Ship-from-store is a just another great way we’re helping you get your orders faster by utilizing our store locations to pull, package and deliver your tech.

Mobile Self-Checkout is new this year at select stores to help you get your select tech quickly and easily. With this option you can use the Best Buy app on your own device to scan and purchase your items—then just show your digital confirmation at the door on your way out.

Make the most of your membership.