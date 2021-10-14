checkAd

Tekcapital Plc Provides Update on Portfolio Company Salarius, Ltd.

FDA Releases Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals for the Food Industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), (OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technology, that can improve people’s lives, is very pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just released voluntary sodium reduction goals for the food industry.

According to the FDA, these targets were introduced “to provide measurable voluntary short-term (2.5-year) goals for sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods to reduce excess population sodium intake.”i

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent said “The news from acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock and Susan T. Mayne, director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, could be the biggest, most important intervention in a generation for public health."ii

This is a significant milestone for Salarius for the following reasons:

  • We believe the FDA guidelines will encourage snack food manufactures to reduce sodium levels in their products across the board;
  • Salarius anticipates this should have a positive impact on both B2B sales of MicroSalt and retail sales of SaltMe! snacks;
  • MicroSalt could be viewed as a timely, nationwide solution, to help food companies meet these guidelines without sacrificing the full-flavour of their snack foods, which is key to their successful on-going sales.

MicroSalt aims to revolutionize the food industry with its patented sodium microparticle, that delivers the full-flavour experience of salt with roughly half the sodium. MicroSalt’s salt particles are approximately 100 times smaller than regular table salt, allowing them to rapidly dissolve, producing a large sensation of saltiness. MicroSalt is all-natural, non-GMO, and Kosher.

“We’re very excited to see the FDA take a leadership role in encouraging the food industry to embark on meaningful sodium reduction programs for their products,” said Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of MicroSalt. “This is a major milestone for the country, and we are ready to partner with food manufacturers to help them comply with the new guidelines whilst maintaining the full-flavour of their snacks.”

About Salarius Ltd.
Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt. We are passionate about improving peoples’ lives with better-for-you snacks by taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor because it is salt. Our new patented technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides improved flavor consistency. MicroSalt and SaltMe are registered trademarks of MicroSalt Inc.

