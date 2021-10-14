Compass Diversified Announces Sale of Advanced Circuits

New Publicly-Listed One-Stop Shop Platform Offers Unique Combination of Products and Services

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell its majority owned subsidiary, Compass AC Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Advanced Circuits, Inc. (“Advanced Circuits” or “the Company”), to Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo Automation”), the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer. In connection with the Agreement, Tempo Automation has announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”), a special-purpose acquisition company focused on the Industrial and Information Technology sectors. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating entity will be renamed “Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.” (“Tempo”), and shares of its common stock are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “TMPO.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, CODI and the other selling shareholders will receive consideration in the amount of $310 million, composed of $240 million in cash and $70 million in Tempo common stock upon the closing of the transaction, excluding certain working capital and other adjustments. In addition, CODI and the other selling shareholders may receive $30 million in additional Tempo common stock within five years, subject to Tempo stock price performance. CODI anticipates the proceeds will be used to repay all or a portion of outstanding revolver borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

“Advanced Circuits has established itself as an industry leader in the PCB fabrication and assembly space, and we are tremendously proud of the growth the company has achieved during our ownership,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “Our unique permanent capital structure has allowed us the time and flexibility to take a long-term approach to value creation, consistently investing in Advanced Circuits’ operations and capabilities. John and Jeff Yacoub and the rest of the talented management team have been excellent partners throughout our entire 15-year relationship. We believe this transaction delivers immediate value to CODI shareholders while enabling us to participate in the potential upside of this compelling combination.”