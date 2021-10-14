checkAd

Compass Diversified Announces Sale of Advanced Circuits

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 14:42  |  49   |   |   

New Publicly-Listed One-Stop Shop Platform Offers Unique Combination of Products and Services

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell its majority owned subsidiary, Compass AC Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Advanced Circuits, Inc. (“Advanced Circuits” or “the Company”), to Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo Automation”), the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer. In connection with the Agreement, Tempo Automation has announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”), a special-purpose acquisition company focused on the Industrial and Information Technology sectors. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating entity will be renamed “Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.” (“Tempo”), and shares of its common stock are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “TMPO.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, CODI and the other selling shareholders will receive consideration in the amount of $310 million, composed of $240 million in cash and $70 million in Tempo common stock upon the closing of the transaction, excluding certain working capital and other adjustments. In addition, CODI and the other selling shareholders may receive $30 million in additional Tempo common stock within five years, subject to Tempo stock price performance. CODI anticipates the proceeds will be used to repay all or a portion of outstanding revolver borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

“Advanced Circuits has established itself as an industry leader in the PCB fabrication and assembly space, and we are tremendously proud of the growth the company has achieved during our ownership,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “Our unique permanent capital structure has allowed us the time and flexibility to take a long-term approach to value creation, consistently investing in Advanced Circuits’ operations and capabilities. John and Jeff Yacoub and the rest of the talented management team have been excellent partners throughout our entire 15-year relationship. We believe this transaction delivers immediate value to CODI shareholders while enabling us to participate in the potential upside of this compelling combination.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compass Diversified Announces Sale of Advanced Circuits New Publicly-Listed One-Stop Shop Platform Offers Unique Combination of Products and ServicesWESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...