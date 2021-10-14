OMNIQ Receives $1.8 Million Purchase Order for IoT "Contactless" Data Collection Solution from a Fortune 500 Leading IT Supply Chain Provider

The seven-figure order comes from a long-term customer for the implementation of Zebra data collection hardware. Implementation of these devices will complete their move from WM to Android.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“omniQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT – based solutions, today announced that it has received a purchase order with a total value of approximately $1.8 million from a Fortune 500 leading IT supply chain provider with more than 100,000 customers in over 100 countries, generating more than $20 billion in annual revenue.

The purchase order includes rugged mobile computers (IoT) to be used in conducting automation of processes, digital monitoring and control and efficiencies throughout the supply chain level. OMNIQ’s suite of supply chain mobility solutions, which includes rugged handheld mobile computers, 2D Scanners and barcode printers with fast and dependable wireless connection, enable quick and accurate data collection, tracking and processing for critical supermarket functions, such as shipping and receiving and inventory and warehouse management. These devices provide a more “contactless” approach to the customer’s retail and logistics operations and will be integrated with the corporate automated services.

“Strong momentum continues with this $1.8 million order from one of the largest IT supply chain providers in the world and long-term customer of omniQ, said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “Our long-standing relationship and repeat business reflect the enduring quality and technology leadership of omniQ solutions that form a strong base for future growth.”

About omniQ Corp.

omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.