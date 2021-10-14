checkAd

ABI’s Integration for Records Retrieval and Document Management Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) and ABI Document Support Services (ABI), a leading provider of record retrieval and document management solutions and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that ABI’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on, ABI ProConnect, is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

ABI provides cost-effective, secure records retrieval services and technology to insurers nationwide. It manages the entire retrieval process, including follow up with records providers, and leverages technology to ensure quick retrieval. With ABI managing the process, insurers can receive more complete records with rapid turnaround times, reducing costs and claim cycle times. Its proprietary document management tool, eSummary by ABI, helps insurers chronologically sort, analyze, and summarize, allowing them to analyze the records ABI provides more thoroughly and efficiently.

Insurers using ABI ProConnect can:

  • Seamlessly order, receive, sort, and manage records and diagnostic images from ABI;
  • Increase order accuracy with prepopulated claims information;
  • Easily access real-time status updates and invoices from ABI; and
  • Experience enhanced communication through a single message center in ClaimCenter.

“ABI ProConnect offers deep integration features between ABI and Guidewire ClaimCenter, including pre-population of claim information for new orders, real-time status, records and invoice delivery, as well as native access to tools for diagnostic viewing, 3rd-party sharing and summarization,” said Robyn Walsh, president, ABI Document Support Services.

“We congratulate ABI on the release of its app, now available in Guidewire’s Marketplace,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances Strategy, Guidewire Software. “ABI’s services and technology save insurers and their adjusters time and resources that would normally be used towards the tedious, trivial tasks involved in obtaining records. With this app, adjusters can easily leverage ABI’s record retrieval services directly within ClaimCenter, creating greater operational efficiency and giving adjusters back time to better evaluate claims and reach successful outcomes.”

About ABI Document Support Services

ABI Document Support Services is one of the largest nationwide providers of record retrieval for the insurance and legal industries. Our sole focus is record retrieval and document management. We are committed to continually raising the bar for cost effective record retrieval and more innovative solutions which support faster resolutions and shorter claim cycle times. For more information, visit https://www.abidss.com/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

