Esports Betting Industry On PC-Based Games Is On The Upswing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2021   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For a long time, the conversation in the gaming world was focused on mobile being the future of the industry. Now, in 2021, the future has officially arrived.  Our society is becoming more dependent on smartphones, with more than 90% of Americans owning a smartphone, and the rest of the developed world is only slightly behind the United States' pace. It is not a surprise that revenue from mobile gaming is rising, but the growth rate is something sportsbooks need to keep an eye on in the future. The more the common gamers pour their money into mobile gaming, the more sportsbooks will need to be ready to pounce. Already more than 40% of smartphone owners are paying at least $50 per month on games, which translates to $600 per year. That isn't a small sum for most people, and a quarter of the users are up to at least $1,000 per year on mobile gaming. Simply put, the future used to be mobile gaming, but it is becoming increasingly apparent that the future is here and the switch from PC gaming to mobile gaming is vital.   A recent article on iGamingBusiness.com said that: "The issue for sportsbooks offering esports options is that now is not the right time to roll out betting options on mobile gaming. While most users are starting to use mobile gaming more than PC or consoles, the competitive gaming world has not made the switch yet. Most of the money is still in traditional esports played on PCs, and the industry has not adapted tournaments on a massive scale to mobile." Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include:  Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG).

iGamingBusiness.com continued: "There is also an issue with age demographics, as most of those playing mobile games are not old enough to wager. So it is plausible that any offerings on mobile gaming would miss the intended audience and not be as popular. The esports betting industry on PC-based games is on the upswing, and sportsbooks need to capitalize on that while keeping an eye on the future.  This is why sportsbooks need to begin compiling the requisite data to be prepared for when mobile gaming tournaments hit the mainstream. It is difficult to keep track and collect accurate statistics from the few tournaments for mobile gaming, but that data is the key to unlocking the future of betting on these mobile games. The sportsbooks cannot afford to be behind the times and need to be ready to capture the transition when bettors are ready to wager on mobile gaming."

