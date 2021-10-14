Accenture Federal Studio (Photo: Business Wire)

Futureframe helps agencies define a “future vision” of what an optimal federal customer experience looks like and creates the building blocks to bring those experiences to life. The Futureframe approach links elements of human-centered design, systems design, futurism, and ethnographic research to help agencies implement transformative change and sustainable improvements across complex programs. The report showcases a wide range of use cases and walks through how this framework can be applied to a common use case that crosses many missions and agencies: federal benefits, assistance, and insurance programs.

“The pandemic increased demand for government services while simultaneously raising expectations for federal government customer experience. Additionally, agencies are being tasked with growing calls to ensure equity in meeting citizen needs so all customers have equal access to services,” said the report’s co-author, Elaine Beeman, Senior Managing Director, Civilian Portfolio Lead. “To meet the moment, federal leaders must accelerate the shift to digital to ensure customer experience with the federal government meets, or even exceeds, the experience they have with their favorite brands and serves a diverse customer base, including underserved and hard-to-reach populations.”

The release of the report commemorates the fifth anniversary of the Accenture Federal Studio, which is part of AFS’s growing network of spaces that links commercial innovation with mission experience to help the federal government tackle its most pressing challenges. The Studio serves client mission areas across defense, national security, safety and citizen services, and health.

“Since the Studio opened in 2016, it has become a leading innovation partner helping to create value for customers and employees alike across all sectors of the government,” said Tim Irvine, Managing Director and Lead for Accenture Federal Studio. “By integrating human-centered design with emerging technologies such as mixed reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and quantum computing, the Studio helps our clients move ideas confidently from vision, to prototype, to pilot, to impact at-scale.”

AFS taps into leading insights, talents, capabilities, and commercial approaches within the Accenture Innovation Network, a global network of research, design, and technology centers that brings disruptive innovation to clients.

