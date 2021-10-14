checkAd

BRIGHTCOVE BOOSTS VIDEO INTERACTIVITY BY ACQUIRING HAPYAK BEST-IN-CLASS TECHNOLOGY FROM NEWSELA

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader of video for business, today announced it will acquire HapYak technology (a long-time partner) from Newsela, a leading K-12 instructional content platform, to help advance video interactivity.

With the integration of the HapYak technology, Brightcove users can quickly and easily incorporate interactivity into virtually any video, including clickable hotspots, quizzes, shopping cart purchases, personalization, choose-your-own adventure paths, and a variety of calls to action (e.g., buy now, subscribe, download). The technology will also enable marketers, HR, corporate training departments, and sales teams to track viewer actions and sentiment and to personalize customer journeys in entirely new ways.

“Video delivers content in the most powerful way, and adding interactivity dramatically enhances viewer engagement, on-boards employees more effectively, inspires stronger passions, and closes more sales faster,” said Namita Dhallan, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. “Interactivity also generates valuable data-driven insights for businesses that can guide new interactions based on viewers’ previous behaviors.”

Brightcove and HapYak have maintained a strong technology partnership since 2013, working jointly with customers like Sotheby’s and TN Marketing, to deliver exceptional interactive video experiences “securely.”

Upon consummation of the acquisition, Brightcove will acquire HapYak’s commercial interactivity technology brand and certain marketing assets. Brightcove also expects to acquire HapYak’s customer relationships globally. The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in Q4 2021.

Brightcove’s Emmy award-winning online video platform enables publishers, entertainment companies, enterprises, marketers, sports organizations, and others to securely and reliably manage, deliver, optimize, and monetize live and on-demand broadcast-quality video to millions of concurrent users on any device and website.

“Our customers have experienced the value of interactive video as a foundation of their success,” said Kyle Morton, founder of HapYak. “We believe Brightcove will further ensure they receive superior technology and support experience. Brightcove’s video platform is demonstrated to be secure, reliable, and scalable, and we are happy our customers will continue to work directly with the market leader.”

Wertpapier


