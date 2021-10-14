Altius Reports Third Quarter 2021 Expected Attributable Royalty Revenue of Approximately $20.7 million
Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) expects to report attributable quarterly royalty revenue† of approximately $20.7 million ($0.50 per share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. This compares to quarterly revenue of $16.2 million ($0.39 per share) in the comparable prior year quarter and $21.9 million ($0.53 per share) in Q2 2021.
Summary of attributable royalty revenue
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
Three months ended
September 30, 2020
$8,216
$9,394
$8,677
$6,035
$5,029
$1,293
$3,788
$4,516
$3,158
$2,562
$2,140
$2,668
$0
$0
$291
$135
$827
$142
$20,736
$21,906
$16,229
