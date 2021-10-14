Altius Reports Third Quarter 2021 Expected Attributable Royalty Revenue of Approximately $20.7 million

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) expects to report attributable quarterly royalty revenue† of approximately $20.7 million ($0.50 per share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. This compares to quarterly revenue of $16.2 million ($0.39 per share) in the comparable prior year quarter and $21.9 million ($0.53 per share) in Q2 2021.

Summary of attributable royalty revenue