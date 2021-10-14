DECISIONS of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of joint stock company “Olainfarm” held on October 14th, 2021

1. Election of a sworn auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for 2021 and determination of auditor’s remuneration. Decision: To elect commercial company of sworn auditors, limited liability company “BDO ASSURANCE”, as the auditor of the 2021 financial statement and consolidated financial statement of the joint stock company “Olainfarm”, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards approved by the European Union, determining the total remuneration 88 700 EUR excluding VAT.

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

2. Amendments to paragraph 4 of the Articles of Association of joint stock company “Olainfarm”



Decision:



2.1. To amend paragraph 4 of the Articles of Association as follows:

“Management board of the Company consists of five members of the management board. The members of the management board shall be elected by the supervisory council. The chairman of the management board shall be entitled to represent the Company individually, each of the other members of the management board shall be entitled to represent the Company together with at least 1 (one) member of the management board. “



Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

2.2. To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of the joint stock company “Olainfarm”.

Voting results: the decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

3. Bringing actions against former members of the supervisory council and the management board of joint stock company “Olainfarm”.



Decision:

3.1. To approve the bringing of actions against former members of the supervisory council of the joint stock company “Olainfarm”, Haralds Velmers and Karlis Krastins, on the recognition of their claims for compensation for early removal from office as unfounded and the release of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” from the execution of the notarial enforcement acts issued for the recovery of these refunds, as well as the recovery of the amounts of compensation paid, taking into account the fact that Haralds Velmers and Karlis Krastins were removed from the position of members of the supervisory council of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” in relation to the loss of shareholders’ trust and behaviour contrary to shareholders' interests, and infringements of the principle of honest and careful managers.